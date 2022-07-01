Sensex recovers 814 pts from day's low as market rebounds — rupee sinks below 79 vs dollar

Indian equity benchmarks continued to lurk in the red for a third straight day on Friday, as losses in oil & gas shares outweighed gains in financial, IT and FMCG stocks. Globally, the prospect of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economy continued kept investors nervous.

Both headline indices recovered most of the day's losses after falling as much as 1.7 percent during the session. The 30-scrip Sensex index plunged 924.7 points to hit 52,094.3 at the weakest level of the day and the broader Nifty50 slid to as low as 15,511.1, down 269.2 points from its previous close.

As many as 39 stocks in the Nifty50 basket rose for the day. ITC, the Bajaj twins, Cipla, Bharat Petroleum, Britannia, HDFC Life and Asian Paints — rising around 3-4 percent — were among the top gainers among blue-chip stocks.

On the other hand, ONGC, Reliance Industries, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel and Coal India were among the top laggards.

Reliance and ONGC shares suffered their worst fall in more than 19 months after the government levied a tax on oil & gas companies' windfall gains from a surge in crude oil rates.

Global markets

European markets began the day in the red amid weakness in semiconductor stocks following a tepid outlook from US-based Micron Tech. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as 1.1 percent in early hours. I nvestors awaited data on inflation in the eurozone for more clarity on the pace of rate hikes.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent, suggesting a sluggish start ahead on Wall Street.

