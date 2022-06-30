Sensex opens 130 pts lower and Nifty50 slips to 15,775 dragged by financial and auto shares

Indian equity benchmarks opened in the red on Thursday tracking a negative trend across global markets, after data showed the world's largest economy contracted in the quarter ended March. Losses in financial, auto and pharma shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in oil & gas and consumer shares limited the downside.

Both headline indices began the day 0.2 percent lower. The Sensex started down 129.8 points at 52,897.2 and the Nifty50 at 15,774.5, down 24.6 points from its previous close.

A total of 25 stocks in the Nifty50 universe declined at the open. Bajaj Auto, HDFC, ONGC, Britannia and Kotak Mahindra Bank — down between 0.6 percent and three percent — were the top blue-chip laggards.

On the other hand, Reliance, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were among the top gainers.

Titan, Asian Paints, Grasim, SBI Life and Adani Ports — rising between 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent — were also among the gainers.

Broader markets managed to start the day in the green, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 0.2 percent each.

Overall market breadth was in favour of the bulls in early deals, as 1,073 stocks rose on NSE and 828 fell.

Equities in other Asian markets largely fell after Wall Street indices finished a choppy session on a mixed note. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down one percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 edged down 0.1 percent. The Nasdaq Composite ended marginally lower and the Dow Jones rose 0.3 percent.

"What's interesting is that Wall Street largely ignored the Fed Chair's remark that soft landing is possible but extremely challenging... This may be an early indication the markets are bottoming out," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will not let the US economy slip into a "higher inflation regime" even if it means raising interest rates to levels that put growth at risk.

