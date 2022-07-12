Sensex and Nifty50 make a gap-down start as HCL Tech, Infosys and ICICI Bank fall

Indian equity benchmarks began Tuesday's session in the red amid weak global cues, as nervousness persisted over steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. Investors on Dalal Street awaited key earnings from India Inc due this week for domestic cues.

The Sensex fell 340.8 points or 0.6 percent to 54,054.5 at the weakest level in the first few minutes of trade and the Nifty50 slid to as low as 16103.4, down 112.7 points or 0.7 percent from its previous close.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the sustained rise in the US dollar in the past one month is the dominant factor influencing equities, bonds, the currency and many commodities.

"If this trend sustains, it is bad news for emerging market shares. It appears that this 'flight to dollar safety' is a bit overdone and due for some correction... After TCS results indicated margin pressure for the industry, the IT index has turned weak but valuations are now fair," he said.

Global markets

Nervousness persisted across most other Asian markets on Tuesday following a weak session on Wall Street, ahead of major banking earnings and consumer inflation data from the world's largest economy due this week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.1 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.7 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.9 percent. S&P 500 futures were down 0.4 percent.

