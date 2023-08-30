BSE revises expiry day of Bankex derivatives contracts to Monday from Friday - Details here

Based on the Feedback from market participants, the Bombay Stock Exchange has revised the expiry day of the derivatives contracts of the S&P BSE Bankex to Monday from Friday earlier.

The changes will be effective starting October 16, 2023, the statement said.

The new contracts of the S&P BSE Bankex with an expiry on Monday will be generated on October 13, 2023 end of day and will be available for trading on October 16, 2023.

Last month, the NSE had announced that the Nifty Bank's weekly options contract expiry will move from Thursday to Wednesday. The change was supposed to take place on September 1, 2023. However, the decision was later reversed.

A joint statement from the exchange said, "Considering the need for balanced market development and avoidance of concentration risk in the market, BSE has requested NSE to consider shifting the Bank Nifty expiry to any day other than Friday."

The BSE believed that shifting the expiry of Nifty Bank to a day other than Friday would contribute to increased participation in Sensex and Bankex derivatives. BSE's perspective was that this change would help in mitigating risks within the market.