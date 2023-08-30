CNBC TV18
Terms and Conditions

BSE revises expiry day of Bankex derivatives contracts to Monday from Friday - Details here

The new contracts of the S&P BSE Bankex with an expiry on Monday will be generated on October 13, 2023 end of day and will be available for trading on October 16, 2023.

By Hormaz Fatakia  Aug 30, 2023 1:43:08 PM IST (Updated)

BSE revises expiry day of Bankex derivatives contracts to Monday from Friday - Details here
Based on the Feedback from market participants, the Bombay Stock Exchange has revised the expiry day of the derivatives contracts of the S&P BSE Bankex to Monday from Friday earlier.

Share Market Live


The changes will be effective starting October 16, 2023, the statement said.
The new contracts of the S&P BSE Bankex with an expiry on Monday will be generated on October 13, 2023 end of day and will be available for trading on October 16, 2023.
This is a developing story.
First Published: Aug 30, 2023 1:43 PM IST
