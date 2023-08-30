BSE revises expiry day of Bankex derivatives contracts to Monday from Friday - Details here

Based on the Feedback from market participants, the Bombay Stock Exchange has revised the expiry day of the derivatives contracts of the S&P BSE Bankex to Monday from Friday earlier.

The changes will be effective starting October 16, 2023, the statement said.

The new contracts of the S&P BSE Bankex with an expiry on Monday will be generated on October 13, 2023 end of day and will be available for trading on October 16, 2023.

This is a developing story.