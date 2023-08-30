BSE revises expiry day of Bankex derivatives contracts to Monday from Friday - Details here

1 Min Read
Based on the Feedback from market participants, the Bombay Stock Exchange has revised the expiry day of the derivatives contracts of the S&P BSE Bankex to Monday from Friday earlier.
The changes will be effective starting October 16, 2023, the statement said.
The new contracts of the S&P BSE Bankex with an expiry on Monday will be generated on October 13, 2023 end of day and will be available for trading on October 16, 2023.
This is a developing story.
First Published: Aug 30, 2023 1:43 PM IST
