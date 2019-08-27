Market
BSE resets circuit limit of CG Power, 5 others
Updated : August 27, 2019 10:12 AM IST
To curb excessive volatility, BSE on August 26 revised the circuit limit for the share movement of CG Power and Industrial Solutions and five other companies.
In a notice, the exchange said it has set a circuit limit of 5 percent for CG Power.
The new limits, effective from August 27 will ensure stock prices do not go up or down beyond a level during a session.
