Leading stock exchange BSE has joined hands with LIC Mutual Fund to power it’s eKYC services on BSE StAR MF. The BSE eKYC services is now available for all the members on BSE StAR MF platform.

The digital KYC process will facilitate BSE members to ensure zero contact, hassle-free customer on boarding process, especially during this COVID situation. The entire process is very user friendly and simplifies the user experience to perform the entire KYC process seamlessly.

BSE had launched its eKYC platform on May 26, 2020 during lock down period as a service for IFAs, DFIs, mutual funds and stock brokers to add new investors in their customers list without physically going to meet the investors.

"Adopting technology-based solutions is the need of the hour. Our strategic alliance with LIC Mutual Fund is sure to attract more participants and bring in more operational efficiency, besides simplifying the user experience to perform the entire KYC process seamlessly,” Ashishkumar Chauhan, mangaing director MD & CEO, BSE said.

LICMF will now be able to facilitate a complete Digital Customer onboarding experience to all Distributor Partners (MFDs) on BSE StAR MF platform, the release said.