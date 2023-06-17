BSE official website to remain temporarily unavailable from today evening, check details

The BSE website will not be working from 9 PM on June 17 to 9 AM on June 18 as it will undergo maintenance. In case of any urgent filing or other emergency, you can communicate with the BSE via email at corp.relations@bseindia.com.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) official website, bseindia.com , will become unavailable from today evening. BSE has revealed that its website will not be working from 9 PM on June 17 to 9 AM on June 18. BSE’s website will be unavailable for 12 hours as it will undergo maintenance. Investors should note that the portal will remain unavailable during this period.

“Website will not be available from 17th June 2023 21 hrs to 18th June 2023 09 hrs due to maintenance activity,” BSE said informing about the non-availability of its website.

In case of any urgent filing or another emergency, you can communicate with the BSE via email at corp.relations@bseindia.com

The email filings would be accepted only for emergencies and during the above-mentioned period. So, any filing done before or after the period mentioned above should be carried out through the Listing Centre only, according to BSE.

Last month, the BSE website was down because of maintenance on May 6 from 5 AM to 8 AM. During these three hours on May 6, BSE Listing Centre had undergone maintenance.

Users won’t be impacted due to the non-availability of the BSE website as the maintenance is taking place during the weekend. Trading activities remain suspended on Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, the Indian stock markets witnessed a positive sentiment on the speculation that the US Federal Reserve may have some space for taking a pause on rate hikes. Besides, reports suggest that China will introduce fresh stimulus measures. Therefore, two key benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, ended in green territory.

The US Federal Reserve is the world's most prominent central bank and its decision on federal funds rate influences emerging markets like India.

When the American central bank raises rates, foreign investors tend to pull money away from the Indian market.