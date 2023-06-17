BSE official website to remain temporarily unavailable from today evening, check details

By CNBCTV18.com

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) official website, bseindia.com , will become unavailable from today evening. BSE has revealed that its website will not be working from 9 PM on June 17 to 9 AM on June 18. BSE’s website will be unavailable for 12 hours as it will undergo maintenance. Investors should note that the portal will remain unavailable during this period. Live Tv Loading...

