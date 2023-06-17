CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsBSE official website to remain temporarily unavailable from today evening, check details

BSE official website to remain temporarily unavailable from today evening, check details

BSE official website to remain temporarily unavailable from today evening, check details
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 17, 2023 11:13:48 AM IST (Published)

The BSE website will not be working from 9 PM on June 17 to 9 AM on June 18 as it will undergo maintenance. In case of any urgent filing or other emergency, you can communicate with the BSE via email at corp.relations@bseindia.com.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) official website, bseindia.com, will become unavailable from today evening. BSE has revealed that its website will not be working from 9 PM on June 17 to 9 AM on June 18. BSE’s website will be unavailable for 12 hours as it will undergo maintenance. Investors should note that the portal will remain unavailable during this period.

Live Tv

Loading...

“Website will not be available from 17th June 2023 21 hrs to 18th June 2023 09 hrs due to maintenance activity,” BSE said informing about the non-availability of its website.
In case of any urgent filing or another emergency, you can communicate with the BSE via email at corp.relations@bseindia.com.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X