    Dalal Street closed today; BSE, NSE to conduct one-hour Diwali muhurat trading
    2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    The Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment will remain closed today during its scheduled morning to evening timings. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended. However, both equity and commodity market will open for Muhurat trading session today.

    Trading at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain suspended on Monday, October 24, because of Diwali and Laxmi Puja. However, the market will open for one hour from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm for the Muhurat trading session. This also marks the beginning of a new Samvat 2079, the Hindu calendar year that begins on Diwali.

    For ages, the trading community has continued to practise and adhere to the Muhurat trading, an ancient and symbolic ritual. Trading at the "muhurat," or auspicious hour, is thought to bring prosperity and financial success to the stakeholders.
    The Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment will remain closed today during their scheduled morning to evening timings. Trading in the Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended.
    However, the equity and commodity markets will open for the Muhurat trading session today.
    On Friday, Indian equity benchmarks continued to rise for the sixth session in a row, led by gains in financial, FMCG and pharma stocks though losses in IT and metal shares limited the upside. Weakness across most of their global peers kept the bulls on the back foot amid concerns about the impact of sharp hikes in interest rates on economic growth.
    First Published:  IST
