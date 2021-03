After a number of investors and brokerages complained about difficulties in the execution of trades, both exchanges clarified that there are no issues from their end.

BSE said that there is no issue with fresh orders or square offs at BSE while NSE spokesperson also clarified that all the operations on the NSE platforms are functioning smooth & normal.

The BSE MD Ashish Chauhan tweeted that all market segments are working normally.

The @bseindia all segments working fine statement was given in response to brokers and investors reporting the problem on twitter on a competing exchange today morning. No one has reported any problems in trading at @bseindia today or last week any day. — Ashish Chauhan (@ashishchauhan) March 1, 2021

Brokerage house HDFC Securities had confirmed some technical issue on NSE cash trading.

"We have blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch. We request our customers to place cash orders on BSE. All other segments are working fine," it tweeted.

We have blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch. We request our customers to place cash orders on BSE. All other segments are working fine. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. — HDFC securities (@hdfcsec) March 1, 2021

You folks are at it again @zerodha @Nithin0dha - futures & options prices are stuck, can't place orders or exit. State of the art on how to lose a winning trade with #zerodha #daytrading #unicorn @SEBI_India — Rajdeep (@RajdeepB) March 1, 2021