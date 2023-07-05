BSE-listed firms now have a market capitalisation of Rs 300 lakh crore

The market capitalisation of listed companies on the BSE had crossed Rs 200 lakh crore in February 2021.

The combined market capitalisation of the companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has crossed the mark of Rs 300 lakh crore for the first time in today's trading session, after consistent flows from foreign investors propelled benchmark indices like the Sensex and Nifty 50 to fresh record highs.

After hitting the milestone of Rs 100 lakh crore in December 2014, it took over six years to double that market capitalisation, despite the fact that many new companies debuted on the bourses during the period. The market capitalisation of listed companies on the BSE had crossed Rs 200 lakh crore in February 2021.