CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsBSE listed firms now have a market capitalisation of Rs 300 lakh crore

BSE-listed firms now have a market capitalisation of Rs 300 lakh crore

BSE-listed firms now have a market capitalisation of Rs 300 lakh crore
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Yoosef K   | Sudarshan Kumar  Jul 5, 2023 3:24:26 PM IST (Updated)

The market capitalisation of listed companies on the BSE had crossed Rs 200 lakh crore in February 2021.

The combined market capitalisation of the companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has crossed the mark of Rs 300 lakh crore for the first time in today's trading session, after consistent flows from foreign investors propelled benchmark indices like the Sensex and Nifty 50 to fresh record highs.

Live TV

Loading...

After hitting the milestone of Rs 100 lakh crore in December 2014, it took over six years to double that market capitalisation, despite the fact that many new companies debuted on the bourses during the period. The market capitalisation of listed companies on the BSE had crossed Rs 200 lakh crore in February 2021.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X