Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbs to a record high

The market capitalisation of companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) hit a record high of Rs 291.52 lakh crore on Thursday, amid expectations that easing inflation could led to central banks skipping any further rate hikes. The overall market capitalisations surpassed its previous record of Rs 291.25 lakh crore from December last year.

India's central bank kept key interest rates unchanged at 6.5 percent in June, while inflation in the US eased to a two-year low in May. However, the FOMC, while keeping interest rates unchanged, said that it still anticipates another two rate hikes for the rest of the year. Experts though, are terming this move as 'unnecessary.'

Indian equity markets have recovered sharply from their 2023 lows and are currently trading near their record highs. The Nifty 50 index is around 150 points away from its record high. The Nifty Bank index made new highs recently.

Overall market capitalisation of Indian companies listed on the BSE has received a boost in recent times as many companies have made their debuts through an IPO. LIC, Delhivery, Adani Wilmar among others are some that went public in 2022. But despite the surge that benchmark indices have seen, the IPO market has been relatievly dull this year as only seven companies have gone public, compared to 38 in 2022.

Interestingly, the month of March is the one where the market tests its lows. Since the pandemic, barring 2021, the Sensex has slipped to lows both in 2022 and 2023.

From the March lows this year, the aggregate market valuation of all listed firms surged nearly Rs 40 lakh crore with Reliance Industries (RIL) gaining the most, adding over Rs 2 lakh crore to its market cap. While Bajaj Finance and Adani Enterprises have contributed close to rupees one lakh crore each, ITC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India , Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained anywhere between Rs 51,000 crore to Rs 82,000 crore.

India Inc. saw robust topline growth in financial year 2023, led by both price and volume increases. However, higher raw material and interest costs weighed on the companies' profitability.

Demand commentary on consumer goods is patchy. 40 percent plus growth in property sales and cap-good order flow indicates the private capex cycle is slowly catching up and we are bullish on cyclicals,” wrote Jefferies in an investor note.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have also turned net buyers of Indian equities since March. After buying shares worth nearly $2 billion across March and April, FPIs have bought equities worth nearly $5 billion in May and the inflows continue into June as well.