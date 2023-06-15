Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbs to a record high

From the March lows this year, the aggregate market valuation of all listed firms surged nearly Rs 40 lakh crore with Reliance Industries (RIL) gaining the most, adding over Rs 2 lakh crore to its market cap.

The market capitalisation of companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) hit a record high of Rs 291.52 lakh crore on Thursday, amid expectations that easing inflation could led to central banks skipping any further rate hikes. The overall market capitalisations surpassed its previous record of Rs 291.25 lakh crore from December last year.

India's central bank kept key interest rates unchanged at 6.5 percent in June, while inflation in the US eased to a two-year low in May. However, the FOMC, while keeping interest rates unchanged, said that it still anticipates another two rate hikes for the rest of the year. Experts though, are terming this move as 'unnecessary.'