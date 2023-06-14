BSE offloads 5% stake in CDSL via block deal; stock dips 4%

According to a CNBC-TV18 exclusive, BSE sold 56.3 lakh shares or 5.4 percent equity stake worth Rs 586 crore in the company.

Leading bourse Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) likely offloaded 5 percent stake in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd via a block deal, which took place on Wednesday. According to a CNBC-TV18 exclusive, BSE sold 56.3 lakh shares or 5.4 percent equity stake worth Rs 586 crore in the company.

Meanwhile, few high net-worth individuals and domestic mutual funds were likely buyers.

The shares are being offered at an average of Rs 1,000 per equity share. Shares of CDSL were trading 3.36 percent lower at Rs 1,012.55 apiece on the NSE today. Trading volumes at 6.7 million shares were over 12 times the one-month average trading volumes. The stock of CDSL is up 1.74 percent in the last one month, while it fell 13 percent on a year-to-date basis.

BSE continues to hold 15 percent stake in CDSL. According to the March 2023 shareholding, BSE held 20 percent stake in the company.

Earlier in February this year, BSE had offloaded 2.5 percent stake in CDSL via an offer for sale (OFS) route.

CDSL is one of the two depositories in India and the only listed one in the country, the other being National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). It facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges. Whereas, BSE is the oldest and India's first equity index launched in the country.

For the March 2023 quarter, CDSL's net sales were at Rs 124.77 crore, down 8.64 percent year-on-year as against Rs 136.56 crore in the same period a year ago. The company's net profit came in at Rs 63.10 crore, down by 18.74 percent on-year.