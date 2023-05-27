BASL relaxes approval rules under new advertisement code after massive pushback

Many of the issues raised by RIAs since the new advertisement code came into place have been tweaked in the new circular. For the last month, RIAs had been raising concerns about the stringent compliance and increased cost levied on them for the ad approvals.

In a huge relief for the registered investment advisors, BSE Administration & Supervision Ltd. (BASL) has relaxed many advertisement approval rules via a circular dated May 26.

Many of the issues raised by RIAs since the new advertisement code came into place have been tweaked in the new circular. For the last month, RIAs had been raising concerns about the stringent compliance and increased cost levied on them for the ad approvals.

BASL, in its earlier FAQ about the guidelines for approvals under the new ad code, had said that all communication including WhatsApp, emails and websites of RIAs would need to be approved.

Investment advisors had said that this will severely impact their business because they would have to run for approvals for every small communication and informative content on their website, that too every six months.

Even without any change in the communication, RIAs were supposed to get communication renewal every six months. BASL has extended the deadline for renewals from 6 months to one year. So, here are the major things that have been exempted from seeking BASL prior approval, provided there is no reference to the RIA’s product or services or fees plans:

The most important one is that internal communications to existing clients (with whom IA has a valid agreement) related to advisory services being availed by these clients shall not be considered advertisements and hence are exempted from approval of BASL.

However, such internal communications with existing clients shall, however, specify that “the information is only for consumption by the client and such material should not be redistributed”. It shall also include standard warnings that “Investment in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing” and that “Registration granted by SEBI, membership of BASL (in case of IAs) and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors”, suggests the new circular by BASL.

All communications or articles issued by an RIA for educational/information purposes, knowledge sharing/training and which has no influence upon the investment decisions of any investor do not need BASL approvals.

Also, any communication that is limited to market commentary concerning overall changes in the market on a particular day, or a discussion of economic news wherein there is no mention of any information that can influence the investment decisions of any investor is also out of the regulatory ambit.

BASL has also said that greetings from companies on festivals by RIAs do not involve any form of promotional activities. Press releases/ audio and video interviews by members cannot influence the investment decisions of any investor.

All public communications, inviting applications for franchisees/authorised persons, etc. to drive the business expansion of the member, provided such communication does not have any information that can influence the investment decisions of any investor.

BASL has also said that prior approval is not required for research reports disseminated to existing clients and which do not solicit clients or make any claim of service or performance of IA.

Another big change that BASL has now made is going to reduce compliance with the RIAs. BASL has said that advertisements that have been approved previously and that are to be used without any change except changes to factual information and are issued within one year from the date of approval by BASL, don't need to be approved again.