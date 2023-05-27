BASL relaxes approval rules under new advertisement code after massive pushback

Many of the issues raised by RIAs since the new advertisement code came into place have been tweaked in the new circular. For the last month, RIAs had been raising concerns about the stringent compliance and increased cost levied on them for the ad approvals.

In a huge relief for the registered investment advisors, BSE Administration & Supervision Ltd. (BASL) has relaxed many advertisement approval rules via a circular dated May 26.

BASL, in its earlier FAQ about the guidelines for approvals under the new ad code, had said that all communication including WhatsApp, emails and websites of RIAs would need to be approved.