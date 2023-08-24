These BSE 500 stocks with high retail ownership have underperformed in 2023 despite broader markets making records

India's broader markets are having a party of their own even as the benchmark indices are stuck in a range. The Nifty Midcap index is hitting new highs daily, while the Smallcap index is also within touching distance of its record high it hit in early 2022.

However, certain stocks which have had heavy retail holdings have disappointed and not generated much returns for shareholders. According to data from the Ace Equity database, majority of the retail-owned stocks have fared poorly so far this year.

For example, 11 BSE 500 companies had their retail holding in excess of 25 percent at the end of the June quarter. Stocks like Indiabulls Housing Finance, IEX, Polyplex have retail shareholding between 30-40 percent, but these stocks have corrected anywhere between 11-30 percent so far in 2023.

Stock Retail Shareholding Returns In 2023 Polyplex Corporation 27.80% -28.40% Deepak Fertilisers 25.15% -22.60% Indiabulls Real Estate 39.79% -21.50% Borosil Renewables 25.25% -12.00% Indian Energy Exchange 39.14% -11.10%

However, there are outliers too. Stocks like Happiest Minds, Tata Elxsi and Praj Industries, who also have shareholding in excess of 25 percent on the BSE 500, have delivered positive returns so far this year.

Stock Retail Shareholding Returns In 2023 Praj Industries 27.59% 37.50% Tata Elxsi 31.40% 11.40% Happiest Minds 28.04% 3.40%

On the flip side, shares of Aarti Drugs, where retail investors have cut their holdings by nearly a percent since last year, are up 25 percent so far in 2023. The top performers on the BSE 500 index, JBM Auto, Apar Industries and Zensar Technologies, have also witnessed a gradual decline in their holdings. These top performers have gained anywhere between 150-200 percent so far in 2023.