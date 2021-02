The Rs 3,800-crore public issue of global investment firm Brookfield's Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) hit the capital market on Wednesday.

Brookfield REIT is the country's only 100 percent institutionally managed public, commercial real estate vehicle. It is offering 14 million square feet of its commercial portfolio in the REIT.

The IPO will make Brookfield the third listed trust in India if it is successfully subscribed. It also marks the fifth IPO in the current calendar year.

