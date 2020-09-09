Market Brokerages tell why you should subscribe the latest Route Mobile IPO Updated : September 09, 2020 12:43 PM IST The initial public offering (IPO) of Route Mobile which opens today proposes to raise Rs 600 crore. A price band of Rs 345-350 apiece per share has been fixed for the IPO that will conclude on September 11. Most analysts are bullish on the issue for the long term, as well as listing gains. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply