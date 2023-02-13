Brokerages see 39% upside in Kotak Bank’s stock as Sonata buy to boost presence in north/central India

Kotak Bank on Friday announced the Sonata Finance acquisition in an all-cash deal. The bank hopes to strengthen its lending to economically weaker and underserved households with the acquisition of Sonata Finance, which has a strong presence in the northern region.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) had on Friday announced that it has fully acquired microlender Sonata Finance for Rs 537 crore. Global brokerages see up to 39 percent upside to the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank largely on expectations that the acquisition of Sonata Finance would help the leading private bank expand its presence in the north and central parts of India.

Morgan Stanley in a note stated that the buyout is in-line with its guidance to increase share of unsecured book.

US-based investment group Morgan Stanley has an ‘Equal-Weight’ call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,215 per share, showing s 25 percent upside from the current trading price.

The bank remains well-placed to capture growth opportunities in macro upcycle and it has has a strong funding franchise & robust underwriting process, Morgan Stanley said. “The valuation at 2.7xf24 Book appears full,” the note added.

Jefferies has given a “Buy” call on Kotak Bank with a target price of Rs 2,470/ share, reflecting an upside of 39 percent to the current trading price. Jefferies noted that the acquisition of Sonata Finance will diversify presence from south to north/central India.

The acquisition of Sonata Finance, which has a loan book of Rs 1,400 crore will add 0.5 percent to MFI loans. The buyout would help the bank lift unsecured loans from 9 percent to mid-teens, Jefferies said.

Kotak Bank shares are trading 0.19 percent higher at Rs 1,775 per share on BSE at 10.05 am.