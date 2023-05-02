English
Brokerages have price target of as much as Rs 2,513 on Kotak Mahindra Bank

By Anshul  May 2, 2023 10:47:40 AM IST (Updated)

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 3,495.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, a 26.3 percent increase from the year ago period.

Most brokerage houses are upbeat on Kotak Mahindra Bank as the lender reported 26.3 percent jump in net profit at Rs 3,495 crore for the March quarter. According a poll by CNBC-TV18, the net profit was expected at Rs 2,972.9 crore. However, the shares opened lower on Tuesday even as the bank beat Street estimates.

Here's a look at how different brokerage houses are seeing Kotak Mahindra Bank's numbers:
Macquarie
Macquarie has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target of Rs 1,860 per share. It said that the profitability was strong. However, the growth was below expectations.
