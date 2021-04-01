Broader markets soar in FY21, outperform benchmarks; most stocks give multibagger returns

Indian equity markets posted their best performance in a decade in FY21, overcoming massive odds induced by business disruptions owing to coronavirus lockdown and its impact on the economy.

The year witnessed a V-shaped recovery in benchmark indices after a double-digit fall in March 2020 but the rally was more broad-based instead of being restricted to few big names.

After underperforming for two years, broader markets not only participated in the rally but even outperformed the benchmarks.

The Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap surged by 106 percent and 131 percent, respectively during the course of the financial year, while the NSE500 jumped 83 percent. In comparison, the Nifty has gained 71 percent in FY21.

Also read: Rewind FY21: 30 IPOs raise over Rs 31,000 crore, highest in 3 years

Midcap and smallcap stocks were the stars of the rally, some jumping up to 1,000 percent during the year. Most of the stocks that have multi-bagger returns are part of small and midcap indices.

Small and midcaps outperformed as most of the stocks in the broader market space were trading at attractive valuations after two years of underperformance, analysts said.

Midcap and smallcap stocks are gaining traction largely due to earning recovery, improvement in corporate governance and debt reduction, they added.

On the NSE500 index, over 200 stocks rallied over 100 percent in FY21 while 11 were in the red. Among these, Adani Total Gas jumped over 1,000 percent while Adani Green and Adani Enterprises rose over 650 percent each. Other stocks like Affle India, Hind Copper, Laurus Labs, Aarti Drugs, APL Apollo Tubes, JSPL, Alok Industries, Alkyl Amines, Dixon Tech, and Adani Transmission added over 400 percent each.

The Nifty50 midcap index also saw just 1 stock (Rajesh Exports) ending lower for the year while 16 stocks more than doubled investor wealth. Dalmia Bharat rose the most, up 240 percent while Emami, Apollo Hospitals, Mphasis, AU Small Finance Bank, and Coforge rallied over 150 percent each.

Meanwhile, in the smallcap space, 95 of the 100 stocks in the Nifty Smallcap 100 index were positive for the year. Of these, around 30 stocks surged more than 100 percent for the year. Jet Airways lad the pack, rising 600 percent followed by Indo Count Industries, Inox Wind, Bajaj Electricals, Persistent Systems, HDIL, Sterlite Tech, Repco Home Finance and Sobha Developers jumping between 200 percent and 460 percent each.