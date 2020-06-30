Market Broader markets outperform benchmarks in June; only 11 midcap stocks in the red Updated : June 30, 2020 02:16 PM IST Nifty, Midcap, as well as Smallcap indices, have recovered around 30 percent from March lows. Only 11 stocks in the Nifty Midcap100 index were in the red in June. According to Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO of Envision Capital, valuations of midcaps are far more attractive than those of large caps. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply