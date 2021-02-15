Broader markets outperform benchamrks in 2021; Edelweiss suggest increasing stake in mid and smallcap firms Updated : February 15, 2021 03:35 PM IST The Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices have risen 12 percent and 13 percent, respectively as compared to a 9 percent rise in benchmark Nifty. Edelweiss Securities recommends increasing stakes in such companies. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply