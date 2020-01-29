Broader markets mostly outperformed Nifty between Budgets
Updated : January 29, 2020 03:30 PM IST
Data shows since 2016 broader markets have outperformed benchmarks 2 out of 3 times in between Budgets.
With the Budget later this week, analysts expect the broader markets to further rise on expectations of steps of economic recovery by the government.
Between Budgets in 2016 and 2017, Nifty50 index rose nearly 25 percent, while the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices surged 36 percent and 46 percent, respectively.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more