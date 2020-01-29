Associate Partner
Broader markets mostly outperformed Nifty between Budgets

Updated : January 29, 2020 03:30 PM IST

Data shows since 2016 broader markets have outperformed benchmarks 2 out of 3 times in between Budgets.
With the Budget later this week, analysts expect the broader markets to further rise on expectations of steps of economic recovery by the government.
Between Budgets in 2016 and 2017, Nifty50 index rose nearly 25 percent, while the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices surged 36 percent and 46 percent, respectively.
Broader markets mostly outperformed Nifty between Budgets
