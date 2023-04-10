Broader markets were flat in FY23 but the devil lies in the detail

Indian equities ended financial year 2023 on a flat note courtesy a rally during the last few days of March. Broader market though, have been underperformers. The Nifty Midcap index gained only 1 percent, while the Smallcap index saw declines of 14 percent during the year. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index rose 1.5 percent.

While on the index level, things may appear subdued, but it is the losses seen by individual stocks that reflect the pain in the broader market.

Nifty Midcap Losers

Within the broader markets, the Midcap index in particular, stocks like Tata Teleservices, Gland Pharma, and Laurus Labs more than halved during the year. Even big midcap IT names like Mphasis, players like Piramal Enterprises, and pharma players like Biocon saw losses close to or in excess of 40 percent.

Vodafone Idea, which has been struggling to raise funds to keep itself afloat, saw shares fall 40 percent in financial year 2023.

Nifty Smallcap Losers

Similar is the case with the Smallcap index. Names like BSE, which had a stellar run during the pandemic, saw its shares more than halve in value during the year. Even hyped names like IEX saw its shares correct over 40 percent. Amber Enterprises, Graphite India, new listings like Laxmi Organic also featured among the losers.

Nifty Smallcap Gainers

Not all is gloomy though. Smallcap index had some outperformers during the year as well and most of them were PSUs. Defence name Mazagon Dock was the top performer, with shares nearly tripling, while names like Karur Vysya Bank, RVNL and UCO Bank saw shares double in value during the year.

There is a large basket of midcap and smallcap stocks where the public holding is quite high, and they have fallen sharply. That explains the kind of pain which was there in the broader markets not only to individual investors, but even some good fund managers and portfolio managers have felt the broader market pain during the financial year gone by,

With the RBI taking a pause last week, the question on the street is whether financial year 2024 be any better for the broader markets, particularly for stocks that have lost significant value last year. That is something we need to track. But financial year 2023 will surely go down as one with immense pain for a lot of broader market names.