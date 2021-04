“We are bullish on the whole banking and financial space,” said Krishna Kumar Karwa, MD at Emkay Global in an interview with CNBC-TV18. “... That is the place to be investing in aggressively in the current environment,” he added. He also said that that broader markets will continue to outperform the benchmarks in the near term.

“Last two-three months, banking and financial space have outperformed. As the economy picks up, many of the top-quality banks with adequate capital should be able to grow at least at 18-20 percent,” he mentioned.

According to him, the top two public sector banks offer good investment opportunity.

“Some of the valuations in top-notch NBFCs possibly are richly valued and offer sufficient returns for investors to invest in the current price,” he shared.

He believes investors today are willing to look beyond the COVID-19 pressure and look at valuations etc and invest accordingly.

In terms of IT, he stated, “It is important to have some of the IT companies as part of your balanced portfolio.”

“Real estate sector should deliver very good returns. From a long-term perspective, that should be a sector to be invested in,” he stated.