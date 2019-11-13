#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Earnings

Britannia shares rise nearly 6% on robust Q2 results but brokerages remain mixed

Updated : November 13, 2019 10:12 AM IST

At 9:40 am, the stock was trading 4.4 percent higher at Rs 3,255 against a 0.2 percent or 77 points rise in the BSE Sensex at 40,422.
The FMCG major posted a 32.90 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 402.73 crore for the second quarter.
Meanwhile, brokerages remained mixed on the stock post its Q2 numbers. While Citi maintained a 'buy' call on the stock, Macquarie retained its 'underperform' rating.
Britannia shares rise nearly 6% on robust Q2 results but brokerages remain mixed
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

Uber India gets Rs 1,767-crore capital infusion, its biggest ever from parent

Uber India gets Rs 1,767-crore capital infusion, its biggest ever from parent

Ypres: Remembering World War I’s forgotten Indian soldiers

Ypres: Remembering World War I’s forgotten Indian soldiers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV