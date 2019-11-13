Earnings
Britannia shares rise nearly 6% on robust Q2 results but brokerages remain mixed
Updated : November 13, 2019 10:12 AM IST
At 9:40 am, the stock was trading 4.4 percent higher at Rs 3,255 against a 0.2 percent or 77 points rise in the BSE Sensex at 40,422.
The FMCG major posted a 32.90 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 402.73 crore for the second quarter.
Meanwhile, brokerages remained mixed on the stock post its Q2 numbers. While Citi maintained a 'buy' call on the stock, Macquarie retained its 'underperform' rating.
