Britannia shares rise nearly 6% on robust Q2 results but brokerages remain mixed

Britannia Industries shares rose nearly 6 percent on Wednesday after the FMCG major posted a 32.90 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 402.73 crore for the second quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 303.03 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock rose up to 5.7 percent to Rs 3,294.40 per share on the BSE. At 9:40 am, the stock was trading 4.4 percent higher at Rs 3,255 against a 0.2 percent or 77 points rise in the BSE Sensex at 40,422.

Net sales were up 5.88 percent to Rs 3,022.91 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,854.81 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Commenting on the results Britannia Industries managing director Varun Berry said, “We continued to grow faster than the market with a sequential revenue growth of 13 percent. In the base business, we continued our premiumisation and innovation journey ... during this phase of sluggish demand, we continued to invest in enhancing our brand equity through focused product campaigns."

Meanwhile, brokerages remained mixed on the stock post its Q2 numbers. While Citi maintained a 'buy' call on the stock, Macquarie retained its 'underperform' rating.

Citi also raised its target to Rs 3,575 per share from Rs 3,000 earlier. The brokerage revised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 9-10 percent over FY20-22, driven by new corporate tax rates. Consistent strategies and good execution should continue to drive healthy growth, Citi said.

Meanwhile, Macquarie noted that the volume growth of the company remained weak at 3 percent and on the balance sheet side, inventory days have gone up significantly.

