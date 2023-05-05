Britannia Q4 profit jumps 48% YoY to Rs 558 crore; beats estimates

2 Min(s) Read
Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd climbed 0.89 percent to settle at Rs 4,625.65 apiece in Friday's trade. On a year-to-date basis, the stock rose 7.77 percent, while it surged 40 percent in the last one year
The FMCG major Britannia Industries reported its quarterly results on Friday, May 5. The consumer goods firm posted a 47.5 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit at Rs 557.6 crore for the January-March quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2022-23. The profit was higher than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 498 crore.
Revenue from operations came in at Rs 4,023 crore for the reporting period, showing a growth of 13 percent on-year. The revenue is in-line with estimates.