Shares of Brightcom Group Ltd (BGL) hit its 5 percent lower circuit limit of Rs 23.10 in Wednesday's trade, a day after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred Brightcom Group’s two top executives from holding directorial positions over irregularities in the marketing firm’s preferential share allotments.

At 12:02 pm, the scrip was trading 4.94 percent lower at Rs 23.10 apiece on the NSE . The stock opened 5.52 percent lower Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 24.45. BGL shares have given lackluster returns, tanking 20.75 percent so far this year.

In an interim order on Tuesday, capital markets regulator said that the group’s Chief Executive Officer M Suresh Kumar Reddy and Chief Financial Officer Narayan Raju will cease to hold positions of a director in any listed company or its units, until further orders.

Responding to Sebi's order, Brightcom said: "We have set up an internal team to review details and implications. Evaluating potential action courses to address this situation effectively."

Sebi said that it found "manipulations" carried out by Brightcom in its preferential allotments, and restrained Reddy from buying, selling or dealing in securities.

“Mr M Suresh Kumar Reddy is hereby restrained from buying, selling or dealing in securities either directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever until further orders,” the Sebi order stated. The regulator further gave Reddy three months (or till expiry, whichever is earlier) to close or square off any open positions he may have in any exchange traded derivative contracts.

In addition, Sebi's order bars Narayan Raju and 21 other entities including market veteran Shankar Sharma, from disposing off, either directly or indirectly, any shares of the Brightcom Group until further notice.

Taking to his official X handle, Sharma said, "We have submitted all reqd reconciled remittance data to SEBI today, totalling to Rs.56.65 Cr for 1.5 Cr shares @ 37.7 RS= 56.65 Cr. Delay was because of bank reconciliation data pending from Co. We look forward to early closure of the matter".

The order was passed as part of the probe into the firm's preferential allotment of shares. It was passed with urgency after findings “clearly” showed “manipulations carried out by BGL and other Noticees (24 of them), in respect of BGL’s preferential allotments, which inter alia involve fictitious receipts of share application money from allottees and siphoning of funds from BGL.”

According to the market regulator, Sharma, noticee number 25, was issued 1,50,00,000 warrants at Rs 37.77 apiece, which would have required him to pay Rs 56.66 crore to the company but only Rs 39.98 crore was received, leading to a shortfall of Rs 16.67 crore.

Even the Rs 39.98 crore payment could not be verified, Sebi said.

"Sebi has also repeatedly tried to obtain information and supporting documents from Shankar Sharma regarding payments made by him to BGL in respect of the warrants / shares allotted. However, Shankar Sharma is yet to provide complete information and documents to Sebi," it said.

The regulator raised concerns over the financial statements prepared by Brightcom and various disclosures made by it on stock exchanges or in annual reports in the past after "BGL brazenly attempted to cover up its misdeeds by submitting forged and fabricated bank statements to Sebi."

The Hyderabad-based company has been in the eye of the storm ever since its accounting irregularities have come to the fore.

In June, Sebi imposed a penalty of Rs 40 lakh on six entities, including the group, over alleged disclosure and code of conduct violations.

Brightcom was embroiled in various disputes with the market regulator in the past, including concerns over overstating profits in its financial documents.