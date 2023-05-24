Breakout stock: ACC — a fundamentally strong pick for double-digit gains

With past couple of sessions up move, technical analysts said the stock of ACC Ltd has decisively broken out this formation at 1800 levels. This breakout is accompanied with huge volumes, indicating increased participation

Since past five months, the stock of ACC Ltd, an Adani group cement maker, was consolidating within “triangular” pattern forming a major base around 1700-1650 levels. With past couple of sessions up move, technical analysts said the stock has decisively broken out this formation at 1800 levels. This breakout is accompanied with huge volumes, indicating increased participation.

ACC shares were trading 0.54 percent lower at Rs 1,809.60 apiece on Wednesday. The stock has surged nearly 5 percent in the last one-month period, while it was up around 3 percent in the last one week. ACC shares hit a 52 week high of Rs 2784.95 on September 14, 2022. The stock is up 14 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 1593.5 hit on March 28, 2023.

Domestic brokerage house Axis Securities has given a buying range on the counter between Rs 1800-1764. The above analysis indicates an upside of 1985-2085 levels with stop loss at Rs 1690. Holding period is 1 to 3 months.

The positive crossover of 20-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA) reconfirms bullish sentiments, the brokerage said.

In terms of technicals, the daily and weekly strength indicator relative strength index (RSI) is in bullish mode and the positive divergence signals rising strength at lower levels.

ACC recently logged a 40 percent decline in bottom line for the March quarter (Q4FY23) at Rs 236 crore due to higher expenses. Yet ACC numbers were broadly in line with analyst estimates.

The cement producer's consolidated revenue from operations surged 8 percent at Rs 4,791 crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 4,427 crore in the year-ago period of last fiscal.

The company's board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 9.25 per share.

On ACC, brokerage Nuvama said the quarterly results were decent, riding on margin recovery of 140 basis points quarter-on-quarter. While volumes rose 8 percent on-year (10 percent QoQ) despite the plant shutdown in Himachal Pradesh, realisations dipped 4 percent QoQ. Lower-than-expected fuel and freight costs led to Ebitda beating estimates by 8 percent. Ebitda per tonne at Rs 549 was broadly in line with estimates, Nuvama said.

Nuvama has cut its target price on ACC to Rs 2,135 from Rs 2,197 earlier.

Last year, Adani Group said it has clinched a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Holcim Ltd's businesses in India for $10.5 billion, marking the ports-to-energy conglomerate's entry into the cement sector.