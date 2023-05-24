English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsBreakout stock: ACC — a fundamentally strong pick for double digit gains

Breakout stock: ACC — a fundamentally strong pick for double-digit gains

Breakout stock: ACC — a fundamentally strong pick for double-digit gains
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 24, 2023 12:50:01 PM IST (Published)

With past couple of sessions up move, technical analysts said the stock of ACC Ltd has decisively broken out this formation at 1800 levels. This breakout is accompanied with huge volumes, indicating increased participation

Since past five months, the stock of ACC Ltd, an Adani group cement maker, was consolidating within “triangular” pattern forming a major base around 1700-1650 levels. With past couple of sessions up move, technical analysts said the stock has decisively broken out this formation at 1800 levels. This breakout is accompanied with huge volumes, indicating increased participation.

Live Tv

Loading...

ACC shares were trading 0.54 percent lower at Rs 1,809.60 apiece on Wednesday. The stock has surged nearly 5 percent in the last one-month period, while it was up around 3 percent in the last one week. ACC shares hit a 52 week high of Rs 2784.95 on September 14, 2022. The stock is up 14 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 1593.5 hit on March 28, 2023.
ALSO READ: Buy or Sell: Stock ideas by experts for May 24 — Wednesday
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X