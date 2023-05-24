Breakout stock: ACC — a fundamentally strong pick for double-digit gains

With past couple of sessions up move, technical analysts said the stock of ACC Ltd has decisively broken out this formation at 1800 levels. This breakout is accompanied with huge volumes, indicating increased participation

Since past five months, the stock of ACC Ltd, an Adani group cement maker, was consolidating within “triangular” pattern forming a major base around 1700-1650 levels. With past couple of sessions up move, technical analysts said the stock has decisively broken out this formation at 1800 levels. This breakout is accompanied with huge volumes, indicating increased participation.

Live Tv

Loading...

ACC shares were trading 0.54 percent lower at Rs 1,809.60 apiece on Wednesday. The stock has surged nearly 5 percent in the last one-month period, while it was up around 3 percent in the last one week. ACC shares hit a 52 week high of Rs 2784.95 on September 14, 2022. The stock is up 14 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 1593.5 hit on March 28, 2023.