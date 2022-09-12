PVR, INOX rally as Brahmastra earns Rs 160 crore worldwide in two days

By CNBCTV18.com

Shares of multiplex chains PVR and Inox Leisure climbed over 5 percent in early morning trade on Monday, September 12, riding on reports Brahmastra Part One: Shiva crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in worldwide box office earnings in the first two days after release.

After Ayan Mukherjee's Rs 410 crore eight-year-long quest starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was released on Friday, stocks of PVR and INOX had slipped more than 7 percent each from highs after rallying by 7-10 percent over the past two weeks as the movie had garnered good pre-bookings.

At 10:01 am, shares of PVR were trading at Rs 1,911, up by 4.23 percent from the previous close on the BSE. Shares of INOX Leisure have also spiked and are trading at Rs 518, up by 4.83 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Brahmastra box office earrings

Brahmastra Producer Karan Johar posted on his Instagram account yesterday that since the release, Brahmastra had earned over Rs 160 crore worldwide.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted the numbers, showcasing the strong earnings of the movie. He said that the Hindi version of the movie earned Rs 31.5-32.5 crore on the opening day, while on Day 2, the movie earned somewhere between Rs 37.5 crore and Rs 38.5 crore.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel also tweeted about Brahmastra recording a "massive Day-2 collection worldwide".

Biggest opening by Dharma production

With the initial numbers by trade analysts, it can be established that on the first day of its release Brahmastra earned around Rs 37 crore across all languages in India, making it the biggest opener by Dharma productions.

The biggest opening before Brahmastra was Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's starer Sooryavanshi, which was released last year and earned Rs. 26.29 crores on the opening day.

Bollywood's dry spell has been on for quite a while, with July 2022 seeing total box office collections of Rs 270 crore, while August was even arider with collections of Rs 142 crore. It will be interesting to see how well the box office will perform this month and how the shares of leading multiplex platforms PVR and INOX Leisure will be impacted.