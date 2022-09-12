PVR, INOX rally as Brahmastra earns Rs 160 crore worldwide in two days

Mini
With the initial numbers by trade analysts, it can be established that on the first day of its release Brahmastra earned around Rs 37 crore across all languages in India making it the biggest opener by Dharma productions. The biggest opening before Brahmastra was Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's starer Sooryavanshi which was released last year and earned Rs. Rs. 26.29 crores on the opening day.
Brahmāstra is SENSATIONAL at the #BO... *#Hindi* version... *#Nett* BOC...Day 1: ₹ 31.5 cr - ₹ 32.5 crDay 2: ₹ 37.5 cr - ₹ 38.5 crFinal total could be higher... #India biz.National chains are seeing extraordinary numbers...Day 1: ₹ 17.08 cr estDay 2: ₹ 20.67 cr est pic.twitter.com/iO9X0eiE9v— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2022
#Brahmastra records a MASSIVE day-2 collection worldwide.Friday - ₹ 75 cr GrossSaturday- ₹ 85 cr Gross2 days total WW Total- ₹ 160 crIndia BizFriday - ₹ 37 cr ( All Lang)Saturday- ₹ 42 cr ( All Lang)Two days India - ₹ 79 cr nettGross 93 cr #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/pDC2pJgoJm— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 11, 2022