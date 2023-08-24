BPCL, IRCTC poised for growth, says Sacchitanand Uttekar

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Sacchitanand Uttekar, analyst at Tradebulls, shared his insights on two prominent stocks in the Indian market - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Uttekar's analysis indicates potential opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on these stocks.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has been on the radar of many investors due to its recent performance. Uttekar pointed out that BPCL has undergone a notable correction, characterized by a clean zigzag pattern. However, there is reason to be optimistic. He noted the emergence of an upward bar reversal, suggesting a possible end to the downtrend and the beginning of an uptrend.

Uttekar recommended building long positions in BPCL while maintaining a stop loss around Rs 346 on a closing basis, providing a safeguard against adverse market movements. He set the initial trading target at around Rs 360, with a more ambitious positional target at approximately Rs 380. His optimism is rooted in the anticipation of a robust revival for BPCL, which, in the past month, had experienced a decline of more than 9 percent.

Investors looking for potential growth in the energy sector might consider Uttekar's advice to position themselves strategically in BPCL. This assessment aligns with his positive outlook on the company's prospects.

The second stock on Uttekar's radar is the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) , a well-known entity in the travel and hospitality sector. Uttekar's analysis revealed an interesting pattern in IRCTC's recent trading behavior.

Over the past few trading sessions, IRCTC's stock had been oscillating within a triangular formation, indicating a period of consolidation. However, a significant development has occurred recently. The stock has broken out at around Rs 660 levels, signifying a potential shift in momentum.

Uttekar foresees the price moving towards Rs 690 from a positional perspective, presenting an opportunity for investors to benefit from this upward movement. To mitigate risk, he recommended establishing long positions in IRCTC with a stop loss set close to around Rs 649. In the last month, IRCTC shares have already gained more than 6 percent, further supporting Uttekar's positive outlook.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.