Business Bottomline: Where the market's headed, maybe Updated : January 10, 2021 06:29 PM IST Empirical evidence adds greater conviction to bull-run theories, the one catch is whether the data interpretation is right. Foreign money is flowing into emerging markets, this time not seeking higher economic growth (though that too), but also to offset any debasement in dollar value.