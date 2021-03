A bull market is a fertile field for selling dreams of easy wealth, most of which eventually end in a rude awakening for investors.

The benchmark NSE-50 index (Nifty) dropped around 2 percent week-on-week, but the volatility has spooked many. Evangelists of the one-way market rally are now licking their wounds, with their believers in tow. Myth: markets always go up. Reality: for every bull, there’s a bear.

MYTH: This time is 2003 all over again

The world is dynamic and constantly evolving, leaders of yore are passé. No two periods can be exactly the same.

Besides, in the context of the market, there are several who are pushing the “this is the 2003 moment” line. That’s a stretch. True, a gush of global liquidity into emerging markets in 2003 provided economies like India the capital to grow, like is the case today. But the important difference when trying to compare different periods like 2003 or 2009, is the nature of the preceding crisis.

The most fundamental difference today is that the shock to the world has been delivered by a pandemic, not geopolitics (9/11 attacks in 2002) or a financial crisis (2008). So, you can’t have world leaders or masters of finance sit across the table and try to solve it. They don’t have a clue how to fight COVID. What’s more, we aren’t even 100 percent sure how effective the vaccines will be. The recent surge in COVID cases across Europe and India, is a case in point.

Next, the central bank interventions have been unprecedented today. True, the balance sheets of central banks swelled even between 2008 and 2010, but the US Federal Reserve’s assets to GDP ratio wasn’t much more than 15 percent, this year it is seen heading to near 40 percent. A similar comparison for the Eurozone shows a sharp increase from ~20 percent to over 70 percent. Unwinding this –whenever it happens—can get very unpleasant, unless managed deftly.

Besides, today you have Bitcoin giving the US $ a run for its money. There was no crypto in 2003 or in 2009. That’s a new animal to deal with, especially when you factor in what’s giving it wings.

MYTH: There’s value in holdings

A very popular theory floated in bull markets, and which dies equally swiftly in a bear phase, is the holding value factor. Put simply, if a company holds shares of another, the quoted value of those shares are added (after a discount) to the company’s valuation to project undervaluation. This is a clear case of trying to project a notional value as real value unless there is a clear monetization plan for such holdings. If a group company is holding shares of another, unlikely to be ever sold, you could well be chasing a valuation ghost.

The correct way to value such holdings would be using a projected dividend receipts discount model. And it is unlikely any such number would be even remotely close to the touted valuations.

MYTH: A cash windfall is a buy signal

Companies may receive sudden cash inflows from myriad sources—money tied up in litigations, unexpected recovery of dues, an asset sale…--but whatever the source, whether it will add to shareholder value is another matter. So, subtracting such cash while valuing a company’s business is an imprudent approach. To give you an indication, it is possible that one company uses the entire money to pay down debt or distribute dividends. In such a case, you could use a valuation minus cash approach. But more often than not, companies don’t share all such wealth with minority shareholders. More importantly, companies with poor governance standards might actually see such cash disappear through capex and other means without making any meaningful contribution to future earnings and cash flows. So, be careful not to get swayed by cash windfalls.

MYTH: High dividend yields spell low risk

More often than not a stock offering an exceptionally high dividend yield has a fundamentally uninspiring underlying business. So what you make on dividends you could more than lose in the market value of the stock. Companies with poor growth prospects, weak competitiveness and poor governance standards usually form the bulk of such “yield opportunities”. If you find an exception, buy it.

MYTH: It’s a turnaround story

That’s the most popular story in the book of yarns. There are companies aplenty that every few years latch onto a new business vertical or product that is projected as the growth engine that will change their fortunes. Don’t fall for such pitches. There may be less than one in a 1000 that might make something of any new line of business after failing repeatedly to deliver in the past. Turnaround stories acquire some credibility only in cases where there is a significant change, like in ownership or management, that can make historical performance less relevant.

Remember, leopards don’t change their spots, so if management has ignored shareholder interests and delivered poor returns traditionally, it is unlikely that will change even if the business cycle turns. An upturn in the cycle isn’t a buying opportunity into such businesses, it’s your window to exit.

MYTH: The golden era is back

A turn in cyclical sectors often gives the impression that a business is on the comeback trail. Theories about the comeback of a golden era for the industry surface, stoking optimism all around. In such situations, look closely at what’s changed. At times, disruptions in supply chains or supply-demand equations due to specific events can cause temporary dislocations that are not a new normal, but only a transient phase. Getting lured into businesses passing through such transitions can be very risky. Unless there has been a lasting change in industry dynamics or business competitiveness, there is little reason to think that a business that was floundering for many years before has suddenly turned viable.

Several mid and small-cap stocks would fall into this category, so be careful what you chase.

MYTH: PSU stocks are undervalued

I have an aversion to sweeping statements. Saying a set or sub-set of stocks is undervalued just sounds very wrong. No two businesses are the same and therefore can’t be valued similarly. In the case of PSUs, unless there is a clear privatization plan, without too many impeding conditions—like protection of jobs et al—it is tough to see most public sector enterprises creating great wealth. This is because in most cases creating wealth for minority shareholders is not the primary objective. In fact, the balance sheets of many such organisations have been drained by the exchequer through dividends and buybacks to bridge the Centre’s deficit. Many decisions on restructuring or reorganization are also driven more by policy objectives than business objectives. The latest being the Atmanirbhar agenda. Will all of the indigenisation moves of public sector entities deliver the desired results or will much of this money go waste, if the business proves uncompetitive? Only time will tell.

MYTH: Digital is different

Just because a business is digital doesn’t mean it shouldn’t generate profits or cash flows. Today, many digital businesses trade at seemingly astronomical valuations despite having no visible profits. The big hope in most cases is that one day they will. Unfortunately, only one out of thousands of such entities will ever make it that far, and the people who will make the real money on these are the venture capitalists and private investors because they’ll never list cheap. And these are the only investors who have access to the spreadsheets that reveal the projected cash flow numbers many years forward. And if the business fails to deliver on the plan, they’ll be first through the exit. So, the dice is loaded against retail investors.

To invest in a digital business, you must understand the business well and its unit economics, and be convinced of its future profit generation capacity. Else, best stay away.

MYTH: This time it’s different