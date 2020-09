On Friday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India tweaked the rules for investment allocation by multi cap equity funds. sparking bewilderment and consternation in the mutual fund industry.

Why is this such a big thing? Let us examine the various aspects and ramifications of this rather befuddling move.

What has changed

SEBI defines a multi-cap fund as an open-ended equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks. The top hundred stocks by market capitalization are large caps, stocks from rank 101 to 250 are mid caps and stocks rank 251 onwards are small caps.

Till now, multi-cap equity funds had to invest a minimum of 65 percent of their total assets in equity and equity-related instruments, without any category limits. Under the new rule, these funds will have to invest a minimum of 75 percent of their total assets in equity and equity-related instruments. Also, the funds will have to invest a minimum of 25 percent of their corpus in each of the three categories of stocks--large caps, mid caps and small caps.

The Triple 25

What’s unclear in SEBI’s “true to label” initiative is how the regulator perceives “multicap” and the basis for the unique triple 25 allocation formula.

John C Bogle, the father of index funds advocated that investors allocate money to the complete market—all listed stocks. His view was that investors should not be exposing themselves to company-specific risks. Rather, they should be investing in equities as an asset class with a view to gain from the growth in market capitalization of businesses as the economy expands.

And while investing in all listed stocks didn’t turn out to be a feasible proposition, index funds that reflected a large share of the total capitalization became the popular passive investment vehicles.

If we were to apply the reflection of market principle to a multi-cap allocation, the Triple 25 ratios would change significantly. Here’s a quick sense: the total market capitalization of stocks listed on BSE was a little over Rs 156 trillion on September 11. Of this, the top 100 stocks accounted for around Rs 116 trillion or roughly 75 percent, with mid and small caps accounting for the rest. Should then SEBI’s formula have recognised this multi cap reality of the market and tried to mirror it?

Allocation vs fund management

A fund manager would typically invest a large share of assets in large caps for steady returns, a chunk in high growth mid caps, and a small slice in small caps for a kicker. This is a prudent risk-return portfolio strategy and a perusal of existing scheme portfolios reveals this to be the case with most funds. The revised allocation indicated by SEBI will upend this portfolio construct. The risk quotient of multi-cap schemes will jump with a significant shift towards mid caps and small caps.

The last of which is most worrying. Given poor governance standards, except at a handful of companies, pushing mutual funds to load up on less resilient, under-researched companies in a short time is a bad idea.

Besides, empirical evidence suggests such an allocation is also not healthy for investor returns, given that mid and small caps have underperformed large caps in the past.

A quick study shows that Rs 100 invested in the ratio of 65:25:10 in the BSE-100 index, the BSE-Midcap 150 index and the BSE-Small Cap 250 index, respectively, gave better returns compared to if the amount was invested equally across the three indices.

A sum of Rs 300 invested in the large-cap biased portfolio in December 2017 would be worth Rs 291 now compared to Rs 262 in the equal weight portfolio. In fact, if you had invested Rs 300 just in large caps, the portfolio value would be Rs 315 today.

More importantly, besides better returns, a portfolio tilted more towards large caps is inherently less risky than one with high exposure to mid and small caps. One wonders how this allocation policy fits in with Sebi’s mandate of investor protection. Besides, if fund manager discretion is to be curbed, why not do away with multi cap funds altogether. We could just have large, mid and small cap funds and investors could decide their own allocations.

What must also be noted here is that keeping to the construct can be quite challenging. The volatility in small caps can see them overshooting and undershooting the 25 percent share of assets rather frequently and any sharp drop would compel the fund manager to lap up even more of such stocks just to keep the balance (schemes align allocations in 30 days), even if prudent portfolio management principles suggest otherwise.

Higher impact costs

The other risk that comes with investments in small caps, especially, is liquidity. If a scheme faces redemptions in a bear market when liquidity is low, the fund manager will have to sell the liquid large caps, as distress sales of small caps could erode the net asset value (NAV). This would hurt future returns for investors who remain in the scheme.

A large exposure to small caps can also encourage unethical practices. If the stocks are illiquid, funds owning a large share of the float can prop up prices to boost their NAVs through inter-fund or inter-scheme transfers. There are other ways too, but that is not the subject in focus here.

A boost to small caps

The other concern is the impact of the measure on stock prices as funds rebalance their portfolio within the February 2021 deadline.

Some brokers and research outfits estimate that nearly Rs 25,000 crore may need to move to small caps from large caps as a result of SEBI’s reallocation move for multi cap funds. Currently, multi cap funds have a cumulative corpus of Rs 1.5 trillion with less than 10 percent of it in small cap stocks.

Assuming all this money would go only into stocks in the BSE-Small Cap 250 index (likely, given liquidity concerns), this could spell an incremental 6.6 percent money coming on top of the free float index capitalization of Rs 377,263 crore.

Remember, when more money chases a constant number of stocks or goods, you get inflation. So, stock price inflation in small caps may be a natural outcome of this measure, and that’s after these stocks have already run up 50 percent since March.

But this is the least of the concerns, though the measure is prone to misuse by unscrupulous market participants.

An exit option

The allocation change indicated by SEBI is clearly a material change in scheme objective and allocation policy and the interests of investors in such schemes have to be protected. Funds must provide existing investors the option to exit given the revised contours. No exit load should be levied for any such exits and there should be adequate protection on the NAV, on the outside chance that the move leads to a sharp erosion following selling in large caps to comply with the new norms.

Will better sense prevail?

One hopes that Sebi will review its decision on the multi-cap allocation policy, as the Triple 25 formula seems to lack any rational basis. Ideally, a study should be done to arrive at the right mix on allocation and clear rationale delineated on the objective it achieves. The presence of people with practical experience in the equities business on the board of the regulator gives cause for hope.