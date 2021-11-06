Bottomline: Paytm karo, investment nahin

Paytm karo is a phrase that's been on the lips of many Indians and an act that over 330 million customers and 21 million merchants have practiced. What started out as a wallet has transformed into a suite of payments and merchant applications and is now transforming into a financial marketplace — offering credit and a range of services spanning investments and insurance.

Paytm truly has the potential to grow with the digital payments likely to grow from $20 trillion in 2021 to between $40-50 trillion by 2026. So, Paytm clearly is a growth story to track and learn from. It, however, doesn't necessarily follow that the Paytm IPO offers a good investment opportunity. The two are very distinct subjects.

While Paytm does have the "growth story" going for it, the nature of its business, the cost structures, the competition (from the likes of PhonePe and GooglePay), and the valuation make the prospect of investing in the company not as palatable.

How the cookie crumbles

Did you know that while the GMV (gross market value of transactions) for Paytm in the quarter ended June 2021 was Rs 1.47 lakh crore, its operating income was just Rs 891 crore? What's more, of this operating income, Rs 527 crore went towards meeting payment processing charges (paid to banks to facilitate the transactions). That's heavy, near 60 percent of income.

BANKING ON PAYTM Paytm Operating Metric Q1-FY22 Q1-FY21 FY21 Op Income 890.8 551.2 2802 Payment Processing Charges 526.5 398 1917 PPC/Op Income (%) 59.1 72.2 68.4

To me, it seems, therefore, that the real money from Paytm is being made by the banks. So, if Paytm grows, so does the income for banks. Besides, while Paytm looks to lever its big customer base and merchant network to push more products, others are likely to expand their presence as well and partnerships, like the one it entered into with HDFC Bank for a co-branded credit card, I suspect will work more in favour of the bigger partners. In fact, HDFC Bank told CNBC-TV18 that it was looking to work with Paytm to extend several services to merchants and customers.

And then, of course, there are valuations. A look at how the multiples compare for Paytm's implied valuation—using the upper-end of the offer price range—shows that the brand is coming to market at a significant premium to big banking names, who are also pushing forward on the digital front.

To give you a sense, Paytm's proposed marketcap is 14.7x its pre-money Balance Sheet size and 50x its total operating income (not profit, mind you). Even on a post-money Balance Sheet size, the multiple would work out to 7.9x. In contrast, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank trade at the marketcap to net profit and net worth multiples of 28x and 30x, and 4.2x and 3.5x. That's a steep discount.

VALUATION EQUATION Paytm Amount (Rs cr) Mcap Ratio (x) BS Size 9459 14.7 Op Income (FY21) 2802.4 49.7 HDFC Bank Amount (Rs cr) Mcap Ratio (x) Net Profit 31833 27.7 Op Income (FY21) 128552 6.9 Networth 209810 4.2 ICICI Bank Amount (Rs cr) Mcap Ratio (x) Net Profit 18384 29.5 Op Income (FY21) 89163 6.09 Networth 154459 3.5

Given the lay of the land, I'd be more comfortable investing in an HDFC Bank or an ICICI Bank to ride the digital wave in the financial sector. After all, for all the money that Paytm will make, a slice will surely be earned by them. And that's not just in transaction share. Even if Paytm sells mutual funds or insurance, the arms of these banking behemoths will grab a slice.

History in the making

Despite the above fundamental case for giving the Paytm IPO a pass, there are market forces at work that could well lead to gains for investors in the IPO. And we only need to draw lessons from history to realize this. During the dotcom boom, the Nasdaq Index had quoted at a PE multiple of 200. This was at a time when the PEG (price-earnings growth) ratio had become a popular yardstick. In essence, if you expected a business to grow at 100 percent year-on-year, a PE multiple of 100 was ascribed. Why this was clearly absurd, we all know and realize now.

The story of today's unicorn valuations doesn't seem very different. A walk down memory lane clearly suggests that what seemed to inspire confidence then is similar to what inspires confidence now. If Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has invested in Paytm now, Rupert Murdoch bought Indya.com from Microland then. Where is Indya.com, touted to be the future platform for all advertising, today?

Similarly, Sify.com which had seen its American Depository Receipt hit $60 on Nasdaq in 2000, today trades at about $3.5. Even rediff.com that traded above $10 during the boom, had the last quote of $0.12.

Some of these businesses have evolved, survived the bust and grown. But none of them command the lofty valuations once did. The point here is that Paytm will likely grow and thrive, but its ability to command the valuations it is quoting today may not stand the test of time.

So, be careful with your wager. I prefer safety, and would rather park my money in the big banks.