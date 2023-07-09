Bottomline | Investing and the virtue of patience

Patience is a virtue in investing, and its importance is often under emphasised

Warren Buffett invested in Coca-Cola in 1988. That investment has grown at a compounded rate of near 68 percent per year, excluding dividends. And the legendary investor’s oft-quoted comment on this investment is telling – “When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favourite holding period is forever.”

Berkshire Hathaway continues to hold a near 9 percent stake in Coca-Cola 35 years after the purchase. So, should you just buy shares and sleep on them? Not at all. Not every stock will be a Coca-Cola. But if you invest in the right businesses, you have less to worry about short-term gyrations in the market and a lesser need to actively churn your portfolio without compromising on returns.

Invest in Research

Investing in stocks calls for investment of your time in researching the business you wish to invest in. You should understand the marketplace it operates in, the regulatory environment, the global and local risks, business’s key strengths and weaknesses and above all the quality of the management team and their commitment to the business.