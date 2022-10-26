Bottomline: Financials skew India Inc’s Q2 performance

By Sonal Sachdev

Mini India Inc’s Q2 performance outside of financials doesn’t paint a very rosy picture, but there’s some hope for the future

One swallow doesn’t make a summer, nor does one quarter a year, but the tidings from early numbers in the second quarter of the fiscal aren’t heartening in the least. We did a quick check of results declared by companies in the BSE-500 index to get a sense. Here’s what we found.

Financials skew the picture

The second quarter of the fiscal has been a good one for financials, with most banks and non-bank lenders reporting strong growth in advances and an expansion of margins, with stable credit quality. In fact, this trend is not dissimilar to the performance trend in the US. And Fisher Investments has cited this to argue that the US economy is in better shape than many might argue. “Expectations of a severe global downturn seem overstated, in our view. Fundamental drivers—key among them bank lending—suggest reality isn’t as poor as many anticipate and underpin the recovery we think is coming,” argues Fisher Investments.

While the healthy growth of financials is a big macro positive, the early numbers have also made the performance in the second quarter appear more robust than they are. To give you a sense, while income for 128 companies that have reported results (from the BSE-500 list) is up 22.3 percent year-on-year, profit after tax (PAT) is up just 8.3 percent. In contrast, the financials have posted income and PAT growth of 19 percent and 39 percent, respectively. This suggests that profits for financials have grown faster than incomes with expanding margins. Also, while income growth may have lagged the combined number, profits have growth almost 5 times more.

Non-financials' worry signals

The big concerns are in the non-financial performances. The FMCG majors have mostly delivered uninspiring performances, barring a few, and they continue to point to still elevated inflation and softness in rural demand as headwinds. The cement sector results have been a big washout with steep declines in profitability as high input costs and energy prices hurt. The story of the steel sector is quite similar. However, there is hope in many of these sectors of profitability improving in the second half of the year as commodity prices have started to ease. JSW Steel’s Seshagiri Rao clearly pointed to a better half in his interaction with CNBC-TV18.

Oil & gas is the other sector that is likely to throw up some distressing numbers. Reliance Industries’ O2C business was clearly impacted by the windfall tax, and oil marketing companies have under-recoveries to contend with in addition. Oil & gas producers too will need to bear the windfall tax burden. And given the size of these businesses, their poor performances could have a significant bearing on the aggregates.

Interestingly, one of the out-of-favour sectors (with results mostly out of the way), IT services, managed a healthy showing with business momentum still strong and the rising dollar helping in some cases, though the commentary has got a little more cautious and attrition levels remain elevated.

All these factors are partially reflected in the aggregates so far, but some could accentuate the move in a possibly negative direction over the coming days. While income growth for these companies has been a healthy 24.5 percent year-on-year, PAT is down 7.9 percent. The culprits are higher input and employee costs and also rising interest expenses.

Non-financials Q2 Performance Rs Crore Q2FY23 Q1FY23 Q2FY22 Q-o-Q (%) Y-o-Y (%) Net Sales 624701 606549 501857 3 24.5 Other Income 9467 7916 10805 19.6 -12.4 Expenditure 521076 492506 398503 5.8 30.8 Employee Cost 112825 107773 92803 4.7 21.6 Operating Profit 103625 114044 103354 -9.1 0.3 Interest 8901 8022 7405 11 20.2 Depreciation 23016 21786 18988 5.6 21.2 PBT 82344 92071 88215 -10.6 -6.7 Tax 20915 24922 21512 -16.1 -2.8 Profit after tax 61429 67149 66703 -8.5 -7.9

Clearly, input cost inflation has been a dampener for India Inc’s profitability and commodity prices remaining subdued in the second half of the year will be a big determinant of profitability in the last six months of the fiscal.

Hope abounds

Despite the weak Q2 performance of many companies, the Street isn’t too perturbed. To an extent because much of this was already factored into the estimates of analysts. What’s more, there is hope that the good run of financials is expected to continue with corporate credit also expected to contribute to growth, adding to the retail credit-led performance. This along with softer input costs for non-financials and a possible revival in rural demand could spell a better second half of the fiscal.

All this assumes no significant global disruption, which remains the elephant in the room. So, keep an eye on the global picture and what the US Federal Reserve does. The domestic story is mostly factored in. The imponderable is external.