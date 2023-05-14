Bottomline | Beat the market by avoiding 'diworsification'

The amount you allocate to index funds and to your actively managed portfolio should be aligned to your risk profile.

At the recent Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting, Vice-Chairman Charlie Munger - who also is Warren Buffett's partner of decades, had this to say about the concept of diversification in equity investing:

A lot of people think if they have 100 stocks they're investing more professionally than they are if they have four or five. I regard this as insanity. Absolute insanity. I think it's much easier to find five than it is to find 100. I think the people who argue for all this diversification, by the way, I call it 'diworsification,' which I copied from somebody. And I’m way more comfortable owning two or three stocks which I think I know something about and where I think I have an advantage.

Contrast this with the comments of John Clifton Bogle, Founder of Vanguard and father of indexing:

Owning the stock market over the long term is a winner's game, but attempting to beat the market is a loser's game.

Both these stalwarts are right in their own way. You can’t scoff at the returns Berkshire Hathaway has delivered or what Vanguard has done for investors.

So, what should you do?

Here’s a way to marry both philosophies while keeping your risks in check and your returns healthy:

Bet Big On A Few

As Charlie Munger said, you can only understand so many businesses well enough and be convinced of their potential and value proposition. So, rather than trying to understand 20 or 30 businesses, try and understand just a handful that you’d like to invest in, well. It is also easier to track a few companies and their progress for positive surprises and red flags, that can help you protect your investments and review your allocation.

Munger likens investing to ownership. Just as you can only run a few businesses, so only as an owner can you manage investments in just a handful of them. This suggests that you should pick your best businesses to be in and go in big with allocations to them. This greatly enhances the chances of your success and your ability to beat market returns.

Rooting for strong businesses and value is key. As Munger espouses:

I think all good investing is value investing. It's just some people look for values in strong companies and some look for values in weak companies. But every value investor tries to get more value than he pays for.

But don’t forget the risks. If you haven’t done your homework well enough, remember Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger studying companies and understanding them with the access they have is quite different from what you or I can manage, and one misstep can cost you big. So, you also need a safety net.

Bank on Index Funds

Like Bogle said, beating the market for most can be a loser’s game, so why be a hero?

It makes sense to park a good share of your equity allocation to passive index funds. The amount you allocate to index funds and to your actively managed portfolio should be aligned to your risk profile. Those willing to take on higher risks can keep a higher share for the active portfolio, but it pays to have a larger chunk in passives.

As Bogle argues: “Gunning for average is your best shot at finishing above average.” He adds, “The index fund is a most unlikely hero for the typical investor. It is no more (nor less) than a broadly diversified portfolio, typically run at rock-bottom costs, without the putative benefit of a brilliant, resourceful, and highly skilled portfolio manager. The index fund simply buys and holds the securities in a particular index, in proportion to their weight in the index. The concept is simplicity writ large.”

It is often found that several large and flexi-cap funds have high allocation to constituents of the indices their performance is benchmarked against. This helps them track index performance and use discretionary allocation to generate the alpha. A look at returns for equity diversified schemes of several top fund houses reveals that their performance has mostly been in sync with returns generated by passive index funds, but most have eked out better returns than the benchmark.

THE LONG AND SHORT-TERM RETURNS FOR ACTIVE VS PASSIVE FUNDS Scheme Name Category Name AuM (Cr) 1Y 2Y 3Y 5Y 10Y DSP Flexi Cap Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthFlexi Cap Fund Flexi Cap Fund 7,847.24 20% 10% 26% 13% 16% Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund - Direct - GrowthFlexi Cap Fund Flexi Cap Fund 10,370.11 18% 14% 32% 13% 16% HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthFlexi Cap Fund Flexi Cap Fund 33,221.69 25% 19% 36% 14% 16% UTI Flexi Cap Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthFlexi Cap Fund Flexi Cap Fund 24,236.57 10% 6% 25% 12% 15% HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthLarge & Mid Cap Fund Large & Mid Cap Fund 8,589.48 22% 17% 35% 14% 12% ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund- Direct Plan - GrowthLarge & Mid Cap Fund Large & Mid Cap Fund 7,364.44 21% 19% 35% 14% 16% Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthLarge & Mid Cap Fund Large & Mid Cap Fund 12,513.67 21% 15% 30% 15% 17% SBI Large & Midcap Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthLarge & Mid Cap Fund Large & Mid Cap Fund 10,512.26 22% 17% 34% 14% 17% UTI Mastershare Unit Scheme - Direct Plan - GrowthLarge Cap Fund Large Cap Fund 10,556.95 14% 11% 25% 12% 14% ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthMulti Cap Fund Multi Cap Fund 7,172.97 22% 15% 30% 13% 16% UTI Value Opportunities Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthValue Fund Value Fund 6,815.09 16% 12% 28% 12% 13% HDFC Index Fund - Nifty 50 Nifty Index Fund 8267.68 17% 12% 27% 12% 12% Active Fund Underperformers vs Index Fund (Total 11 schemes) 3/11 3/11 3/11 0/11 0/11 Source: Moneycontrol

So, a mix of passive investing and active investing is your best bet as a retail investor to generate market beating returns.

Happy investing!