Bottomline | Beat the market by avoiding 'diworsification'

The amount you allocate to index funds and to your actively managed portfolio should be aligned to your risk profile.

At the recent Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting, Vice-Chairman Charlie Munger - who also is Warren Buffett's partner of decades, had this to say about the concept of diversification in equity investing:

Live Tv

Loading...

A lot of people think if they have 100 stocks they're investing more professionally than they are if they have four or five. I regard this as insanity. Absolute insanity. I think it's much easier to find five than it is to find 100. I think the people who argue for all this diversification, by the way, I call it 'diworsification,' which I copied from somebody. And I’m way more comfortable owning two or three stocks which I think I know something about and where I think I have an advantage.

Contrast this with the comments of John Clifton Bogle, Founder of Vanguard and father of indexing: