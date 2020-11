As I write , it seems Joe Biden has the vote. The recent rally in the market makes it amply clear that the street is happy about Biden sitting in the White House and Republicans dominating the Senate. So, what does this scenario spell? As many have pointed out, tension between the houses will likely crimp the size of a proposed Biden stimulus package (remember Republicans favour a smaller stimulus), it will likely lead to easing of visa restrictions (positive for Indian IT services) and lead to some thaw in US-China relations—with it likely scaling down from a full-feldged trade war to a battle on key fronts . Biden favours free trade and lower tariffs, but the Republicans likely won’t allow him to go very far on easing up on China, besides there is widespread sentiment backing an anti-China stance. This too is good for India, as it keeps the China + 1 theme firmly in play.

The other important proposal of Biden, to raise taxes will also likely be tempered significantly, as this would find strong opposition. This is good for business and the markets—Biden had proposed raising corporate taxes back to 28 percent from 21 percent. Some other controversial proposals include a slew of regulations spanning labour, healthcare, technology and environment, but most of these are domestic issues. In a nutshell, therefore, the US Presidential outcome is likely to remain favourable for India, also given its geopolitical relevance in Asia.

CHINA WILL GROW

A Joe Biden win coming on the back of the Chinese premier Xi Jinping saying that China can achieve high-income economy status in 5 years and that it will double the size of its economy in the next 15 years—not a mean feat given its current size—is good news. Here it is important to note that while Chinese exports remain sizeable, they have stagnated since 2015 even as its domestic economy has grown. This means China consumes a lot more today, and whether it is its own output or imports, this spells less supply available for the rest of the world and is positive for growth. India’s steel sector, for one, has gained significantly from exports to China, even as domestic demand remained impacted due to Covid.

EUROPE CAN BE A BUGBEAR

MAJOR EUROPE COUNTRIE'S SHARE OF TOP 25 INDIA EXPORTS No. Product Exported Share of Total Export (%) 1 PETROLEUM PRODUCTS 10.58 2 DRUG FORMULATIONS, BIOLOGICALS 9.89 3 IRON AND STEEL 13.58 4 PEARL, PRECS, SEMIPRECS STONES 7.27 5 ORGANIC CHEMICALS 16.84 6 ELECTRIC MACHINERY AND EQUIPME 19.57 7 SHIP, BOAT AND FLOATING STRUCT 0.63 8 RESIDUL CHEMICL AND ALLED PROD 22.37 9 ALUMINIUM, PRODUCTS OF ALUMINM 4.48 10 MARINE PRODUCTS 10.72 11 RMG COTTON INCL ACCESSORIES 31.88 12 PRODUCTS OF IRON AND STEEL 19.18 13 IRON ORE 0.00 14 RICE -BASMOTI 7.63 15 COTTON FABRICS, MADEUPS ETC. 11.85 16 BULK DRUGS, DRUG INTERMEDIATES 21.09 17 INDL. MACHNRY FOR DAIRY ETC 16.50 18 PLASTIC RAW MATERIALS 11.66 19 SPICES 9.98 20 RICE(OTHER THAN BASMOTI) 1.51 21 GOLD AND OTH PRECS METL JWLERY 7.07 22 MOTOR VEHICLE/CARS 3.04 23 AUTO COMPONENTS/PARTS 23.72 24 AGRO CHEMICALS 11.20 25 SUGAR 1.18

Source: Ministry of Commerce

The numbers clearly indicate that Europe accounts for a sizeable share of India’s trade and a lockdown could impact such business in the near term. However, here it should be noted that the share of trade and more particularly exports in India’s GDP is relatively low compared to several export-oriented economies in Europe and Asia and South-East Asia. So, the impact will likely be less, relative to many such economies. Also, it doesn’t alter the longer-term picture either.

THE GROWTH TRADE

What the trade data also throws up is the significant potential India has to grow, by increasing its share of world trade. A CII proposal targeted growth in India’s share of exports to 5 percent from the current 1.7 percent and a rise in services exports share to 7 percent from about 3.5 percent by 2025. That’s clearly possible if we get our heads down to it.

A look At Vietnam’s surge in exports since the dip in 2009 (following the global financial crisis), clearly shows this is possible with the right steps. Even France and Germany have seen their share of exports to GDP rise steadily since 2009, while China has seen it come off as its domestic economy expanded even as exports levelled out. Here it is important to appreciate that China is the world’s largest exporter with a share of near 15 percent, so some plateauing of its exports isn’t a big negative. In contrast, India’s share of exports to GDP has dipped despite it having a very small slice of the pie. And even a couple of more percentage points in share gained from here can spell big growth.

GETTING THE BIG MONEY IN

Those who studied economics in school or college would remember that India’s problem used to be capital not labour—as a factor of production. Not much has changed. Even today India is starved of long-term patient capital, but that could change. The Prime Minister’s recent tete-a-tete with big global funds to hard-sell the India opportunity, the roll-out of the production linked-incentive (PLI) scheme, which the Department of Economic Affairs Secretary told CNBC-TV18 could be extended to as many as 10 more sectors, and the geopolitics aided support from Japanese investors are all positive tidings.

The PLI scheme is particularly significant as incentives are linked to delivery of output (not investment), which ensures output growth, as well as revenue growth for the Government, and can be more easily tracked. The positive response to the PLI scheme for mobiles was particularly significant given the participation by industry leaders like Apple’s partners and Samsung. Attracting the top players to set up shop in the country is the best way to integrate into the global supply chain and benefit from the China+1 trend.

This along with the import substitution plans already under way, can ensure that India grows even if the global macros don’t exhibit much strength—what with rising job losses and business closures in the US and Europe and a likely slower recovery than earlier anticipated.

For India, especially in manufacturing (because physical assets aren’t easy to move), the approach should be to do whatever is needed (read incentives, tax breaks et al—a la Vietnam) to attract large scale investments that will ensure global competitiveness. Once such bases are established, they don’t move easily. And for India to emerge a top exporter in key categories and to uplift a large section of population that is currently unemployed or disguisedly self-employed, there is no better opportunity than now to reap the demographic dividend. The multiplier effect can be significant. Remember India saw a surge in foreign investments from 1992 to 1995 and that sparked a virtuous cycle of growth that has seen the Indian economy expand 10-fold since 1991.

A WORLD OF EASY MONEY

This is also the best time to invest in capacities as money is cheap. When central banks discuss the possibility of negative interest rates, there’s little reason not to load up on debt, of course without over leveraging. In a recent call following its results, a life insurer said they are raising some debt now because it’s very cheap. And while there was no immediate need for capital, it would come in handy going forward. The parting shot: "We’ve learnt that you should raise the money when it’s available cheap, not when you need it”.

What’s more, the indication from most central banks at present seems to be that interest rates and inflation will likely remain benign for some more time. And even if inflation does come back, and it will when we unwind, the likely impact on India’s domestic consumption and exports could be manageable if we are able to significantly invest in growth now.

This will hold true for equity valuations too, which have been supported by high liquidity and low rates like other risk assets.

START OF THE NEXT UPCYCLE?

There are other good tidings too. Covid has brought forward the imminent digital transformation of businesses, giving the Indian IT services sector a visible run-way for the next few years. The pandemic has also spotlighted India’s pharmaceutical capabilities and this should benefit the industry by aiding market expansion. There’s more, oil prices are benign for now, even as the metals cycle could well be turning up. This along with a possible turn in the real estate cycle—aided by a combination of low interest rates and lower prices—could add legs to the recovery, especially in the North markets that have had a poor run for many years. With fresh investments in infrastructure and manufacturing in the near future, the economy could well and truly turnaround more strongly than most have anticipated.

Source: NHB Residex

Profitability too could improve with increased use of technology, lower overheads—driven by trends like partial WFH—and a clear focus of businesses during the pandemic to trim costs wherever possible to emerge more lean and mean from the current stressed environment.

THE EQUITY VALUATION CONUNDRUM

Markets have enjoyed the tailwinds of ample global liquidity and a quicker dissipation of fears over COVID (with death rates being far less alarming than earlier anticipated) as economies opened up, though the recent rise in cases in US and Europe have come as a setback. And while COVID does remain the big imponderable, the liquidity and low interest rates are likely to remain supportive for some time.

For India, the global environment and its relative underweight in global trade are positives. What’s more, the powers that be seem to have realised that unlock is the way to go, not lockdown, even if we see some uptick in number of COVID cases. This along with the tailwinds indicated above and the relative resilience of large businesses (the listed universe) in even stressed sectors like airlines, cinema exhibition, food and beverages and retail, in the absence of any significant government support merits attention. These businesses have managed to quickly trim operations and costs, raise funds and re-negotiate contracts to stay afloat. That India Inc was already in deleveraging mode and equity markets have been supportive of new issuances has helped businesses tide over the crisis till now. With cash flows starting to pick up, things can only get better.

To the above, you need to add the supportive base effect factor in the second half of the year, which will likely make growth look stronger and lead to earnings outperformance after several years of delivering below the expectations.

This said, valuations are not cheap and stocks have run-up a lot since their March slide to near their pre-Covid highs. In fact, given the trend, it is likely that the Nifty which has underperformed the more highly-tech weighted S&P-500, will also cross its January 2020 high of 12,430—the S&P-500 today trades well above its January high of 3393. In fact the lagging Dow Jones Industrial-30 stock index may also achieve this feat in the near future.

KEY INDICES' SECTOR WEIGHTS Nifty 50 30-Oct S&P 500 30-Oct DJIA 30-Oct Financial Services 35.52 IT 27.40% IT 22.8 IT 17.16 Healthcare 14.10% Healthcare 18.2 Oil & Gas 14.99 Consumer Discretionary 11.60% Consumer Discretionary 14.9 Consumer Goods 11.56 Communications 11.20% Communications 4.4 Automobile 5.5 Financials 9.90% Financials 12.4 Pharma 3.75 Industrials 8.40% Industrials 15.6 Construction 2.26 Consumer Staples 7% Consumer Staples 8.9 Cement 2.24 Utilities 3.20% Materials 1.1 Metals 2.2 Materials 2.70% Energy 1.7 Telecom 2.08 Real Estate 2.60% Power 1.72 Energy 2% Services 0.52 Fertilisers & Pesticides 0.5 Reliance Industries 13.24

What’s also important to note is the sharp disparity in valuations of stocks. Given that index valuation multiples are calculated using free float weights, they tend to factor in more of the larger companies’ valuations.

A look at the average historical valuations of stocks in the BSE-500 reveals that they are lower than in any of the past 5 years. Besides, over 74 percent of companies are trading at valuations below the average compared to a range of 65-68 percent in the preceding three years.

This clearly indicates that there is still value in the markets. Only, you’ll need to look for it a little harder than you needed to in the run-up so far. So will the markets remain buoyant? That’s a trillion dollar question. I’ll say this, the monthly charts gave a buy signal in April this year, and there is nothing so far to suggest a change in trend. That said, markets are whimsical and can turn on a dime, but if you are willing to buy and hold there are opportunities still.