Kolkata-based bottle cap maker Cool Caps to list on NSE Emerge

By PTI  IST (Updated)
The company's IPO of 30,60,000 equity shares at Rs 10 per share is slated for March 10-15.

Kolkata-based bottle cap maker Cool Caps to list on NSE Emerge

Kolkata-based Cool Caps Industries Limited, maker of a wide range of plastic bottle caps and closures, on March 3 said it is coming out with an initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds to fuel growth and list on the MSME platform NSE Emerge.

The company proposes to open its IPO of 30,60,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each under book-building process aggregating Rs 11.62 crore to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

The issue will open on March 10 and close on March 15. Founded in 2015, Cool Caps manufactures closures and caps for bottles of soda, soft drinks, mineral water and others in units situated at Howrah in West Bengal and Kotdwar in Uttarakhand.

The company has other businesses as well.

First Published:  IST
