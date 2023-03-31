Bosch shares hit fresh 52-week high amid high trading volumes

Bosch shares have jumped nearly six percent in the past five trading sessions and eight percent in a month.

Shares of auto component major Bosch Ltd jumped for a third consecutive day on March 31 to hit fresh 52-week high. The stock rose as much as 2.4 percent to hit a high of Rs 19,454.60 on BSE amid high trading volumes.

The number of shares changing hands on BSE was almost twice than the average volume at noon.

Bosch share price gained momentum after the company on March 30 announced that it would declare its March quarter results on May 10. The company board will also discuss any recommendations of final dividend, if any for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, as per the firm’s exchange filing.

Bosch shares have jumped nearly dix percent in the past five trading sessions and eight percent in the last month. Over the past year, the stock has surged nearly 35 percent compared with a flat performance by the benchmark Sensex that has remained almost unchanged during the period.

In the December 2022 ended quarter, the company had posted strong earnings growth. Its consolidated net profit rose 36 percent to Rs 319 crore for the quarter compared to Rs 235 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,660 crore as against Rs 3,109 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s board had also declared an interim dividend of Rs 200 per share for the financial year 2023 on 29,493,640 shares of Rs 10 each.

Earlier this month, Bosch also announced that it has re-designated and appointed Guruprasad Mudlapur as its Managing Director for a term up to three years from July 1, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held in August 2023.

The company also re-designated and appointed Sandeep Nelamangala as Joint Managing Director of the company from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026.