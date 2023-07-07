Technical stock picks | Bosch, Coromandel, RIL, Apollo Tyres, Pidilite, IOC and Cipla on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Bosch. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 19,200 for an upside target of Rs 20,150. Shares have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Coromandel International with a stop loss of Rs 960 for an upside target Rs 1,010. The stock is up more than 1 percent over the last month.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is another buy call from Thakkar. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 2,617 for a target of Rs 2,685-2,690. Shares have gained more than 6 percent over the last month. (RIL) is anothercall from Thakkar. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 2,617 for a target of Rs 2,685-2,690. Shares have gained more than 6 percent over the last month.

Ambuja Cements is a solitary sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 405 and a stop loss of Rs 434. The stock has declined more than 6 percent in the last month.

From Prakash Gaba

Gaba finds a buying opportunity in Apollo Tyres. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 402 and a target of Rs 425. Shares have gained more than 5 percent over the last month.

Pidilite Industries is another buy call from Prakash Gaba. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 2,620 targeting Rs 2,700 level on the upside. The stock has remained for the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) with a stop loss of Rs 97 and a price target of Rs 102 on the upside. The stock was up more than 11 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Cipla with an upside target of Rs 1,060. Shares are up more than 5 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.