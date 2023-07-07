CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTechnical stock picks | Bosch, Coromandel, RIL, Apollo Tyres, Pidilite, IOC and Cipla on the radar

Technical stock picks | Bosch, Coromandel, RIL, Apollo Tyres, Pidilite, IOC and Cipla on the radar

Technical stock picks | Bosch, Coromandel, RIL, Apollo Tyres, Pidilite, IOC and Cipla on the radar
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nigel D'Souza   | Reema Tendulkar  Jul 7, 2023 9:48:08 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

Live TV

Loading...

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Bosch. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 19,200 for an upside target of Rs 20,150. Shares have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Coromandel International with a stop loss of Rs 960 for an upside target Rs 1,010. The stock is up more than 1 percent over the last month.
Note To Readers

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X