Borosil Renewables, Sterling and Wilson rise as Cabinet approves PLI for solar PV modules

By Nishtha Pandey

After the approval, brownfield companies can utilise the scheme for setting up new projects. The highest incentive will be for the first year, and the aim is to make the solar industry competitive in five years.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved changes in the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and approved the second tranche of solar power PV modules.

Around Rs 19,500 crore has been allocated for the second tranche of the Solar PV modules. The second part of the PLI for solar PV modules aims to increase the production of low-cost solar energy. Companies will have to meet minimum performance criteria, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Solar stocks traded in a mixed bag today on the BSE. Shares of Sterling and Wilson gained over 6 percent from the previous closed on the BSE and closed at Rs 320. Borosil Renewables also traded green and rose by 2.41 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Shares of Synergy Green Industries declined over 4 percent and closed at Rs 150. Ujaas Energy declined by over 2 percent. While WAA Solar spiked over 5 percent and closed at Rs 43. Surana Solar also traded green and closed up by 1.36 percent.

